The fee that certain cast members earn can vary, from hundreds of thousands to reportedly even in the millions.

Noel Edmonds might be one of the most infamous cases, reportedly earning £600,000 for his appearance back in 2018.

He was one of the late arrivals on that series, but was also the first to go, so his value for money might have been low for ITV's producers.

Other big earners include current Reform Party leader Nigel Farage, who reportedly earned £1.5million for his appearance, whilst Caitlyn Jenner is said to have been paid £500,000.

In the current 2024 series, there are a number of relatively high-profile celebs taking part, including McFly member Danny Jones and former professional boxer Barry McGuigan.

However, Coleen Rooney may be the most well-known, especially after the Wagatha Christie legal case earned plenty of media attention.

How much has Coleen Rooney been paid for I'm a Celebrity?





ITV have reportedly paid a hefty fee to get Coleen in the jungle, although the exact figure seems to be up for debate.

Some sites like The Independent have claimed that she has netted a figure of £1.5million for her appearance, whilst The Metro puts the number at an eye-watering £5million.

If either figure is correct it would make her one of the highest-paid I'm a Celebrity cast members ever.

I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant list

All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:

Danny Jones

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Tulisa Contostavlos

GK Barry

Coleen Rooney

Dean McCullough

Maura Higgins

Reverend Richard Coles

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.