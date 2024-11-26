Love Island star Maura Higgins and Jane Moore prepared for the Bushtucker Trial, marking a significant change from Dean McCullough, for once.

They had to work together to win stars for camp through water and creepy crawlies.

But first, the celebs got some random presents in their rucksacks after completing the 'Fright Bus'.

Alan got a camera, Maura got an apple, but to everyone's delight, Danny got a guitar.

Fans have been calling out for the McFly guitarist to get a guitar and it seems producers finally made their wishes come true.

Although Barry could 'sing like a canary', Dean's efforts didn't go down too well.

"can dean not interrupt danny pls #ImACeleb", said one.

Another commented on X: "I’m surprised Dean didn’t take the guitar when he got of before Danny.#ImACeleb".

Someone else added: "Dean smashing up Danny’s guitar in the night, because he’s getting more attention and airtime than him."

It was a change-up for the books as Dean got 10 stars, his new personal best as he took on his sixth trial of the series so far.

Ant and Dec (and McCullough) begged for viewers to choose someone else to do the trials, obviously, it worked.

Rev Richard Coles and GK Barry have struck up a friendship and got the giggles when scissoring became a topic of conversation.

And also, how could we forget, it was Maura's 34th birthday!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.