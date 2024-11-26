There are some relatively high-profile names involved, including TV personality Coleen Rooney, McFly band member Danny Jones and former boxing professional Barry McGuigan.

They have been put through their paces in a number of disgusting challenges, particularly Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough who seems to have earned the ire of the audience.

The 2024 series began on Sunday, November 17 and usually airs for three weeks or 22 episodes.

Capital FM adds: "Earlier seasons from 2002 to 2006 ran with 15 to 16 episodes which eventually increased to 22 episodes over the decade, excluding seasons taking place during COVID years which were reduced once more.

"The reality show usually runs for around three weeks and in 2023, 2022, 2019, 2018 and 2017, I’m A Celeb broadcast with 22 episodes, so we can expect the same this year."

As a result, the final episode of the 2024 series will air on Sunday, December 8 on ITV1 and ITVX, likely at 9pm.

I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant list

All the cast members of I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series are as follows:

Danny Jones

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Tulisa Contostavlos

GK Barry

Coleen Rooney

Dean McCullough

Maura Higgins

Reverend Richard Coles

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.