But one moment took the viewers by complete surprise. An 'adorable' moment at that.

Love Island star Maura Higgins and Jane Moore took on their Bushtucker Trial, marking a significant change from Dean McCullough, for once.

But before that in the opening of Tuesday night's episode (November 26), it saw all 12 celebrities take part in the Fright Bus challenge.

They had to work together to win stars for camp through water and creepy crawlies.

Although there was a lot of screaming, one member of camp, Alan Halsall (Tyrone from Corrie) looked right at home.

As a spider made its way across his face, he playfully played with it 'like a kitten'.

One viewer said: "That's adorable".

Another commented: "Everyone screaming while Alan plays with a spider like it's a kitten".

Someone else added: Aww Alan is such a sweetheart ..while on the bus everyone was getting the cockroaches off themselves and he was brushing them off Danny".

It was a change-up for the books as Dean got 10 stars, his new personal best as he took on his sixth trial of the series so far.

Ant and Dec (and McCullough) begged for viewers to choose someone else to do the trials, obviously, it worked.

Rev Richard Coles and GK Barry have struck up a friendship and got the giggles when scissoring became a topic of conversation.

And also, how could we forget, it was Maura's 34th birthday!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.