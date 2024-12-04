Aldi is the fourth-largest supermarket in the UK, and consumer champion Which? has named it the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the past three years (and for every month so far in 2024).

The supermarket giant has already discontinued several products from its range in 2024.

Aldi revealed earlier this year its Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf had been cut from its range.

It also told shoppers in October it had discontinued Salted Caramel Teabags.

While the supermarket giant confirmed recently it's Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate bar (100g) had been also been discontinued despite fans labelling it "literally the best chocolate ever".

Aldi discontinues two biscuit varieties

Now Aldi has confirmed it has axed Coconut Ring and Chocolate Rich Tea biscuits from its range of products.

Shoppers took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask why they were unable to find these biscuits in store anymore.

@AldiUK where have these gone? 😢 my fiancé loves them and was going to get 50 packets for his 50th birthday in 3 weeks, been to 3 stores and none on shelf - Please help 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TgGAN3UL1W — It's Ms W to you lol 😂 (@Willsy29313) December 2, 2024

While another shopper posted: "@AldiUK have you stopped selling chocolate rich tea biscuits?"

An Aldi spokesperson, replying to the post about the Coconut Rings, commented: "I'm so sorry but this product has been discontinued.

"We hope your fiancé finds an alternative packet to fall in love with."

As to the whereabouts of the Chocolate Rich Tea biscuits, the spokesperson said: "We can see this product has been discontinued. We are sorry for any disappointment."