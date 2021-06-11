FIVE people have been arrested and a murder investigation launched after a man died following an assault yesterday evening.
Last night a 26-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the Alway area of Newport - emergency services attended, but he died at the scene.
Five males have been arrested on suspicion of murder - two aged 19, one aged 18 and two 17-year-old boys.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 9.10pm last night, Thursday 10 June, to an incident on the Aberthaw Road area of Newport.
"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by two BASICS doctors and a duty operations manager.”
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a call in relation to a serious assault in Balfe Road, Newport at around 9.05pm on Thursday, June 10, after a man was found unconscious and unresponsive.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 26-year-old man as deceased, and remain at the scene."
They continued: "A murder investigation has been launched and five people – three men, aged 18 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys – are currently in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder.
"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage and anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2100203630."
Alternatively, people with information can message Gwent Police directly via Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
