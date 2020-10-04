A BRILLIANT Cwmbran athlete has won the battle of the Brits in this year’s London Marathon.

Natasha Cockram clocked up 2:33:19 to finish 13th overall, overtaking compatriot Naomi Mitchell in the closing stages to beat her by four seconds.

The race, originally scheduled to be run in April, was adapted to 19.7 laps of St James’s Park rather than the traditional street route, and was restricted to elite runners only, due to the pandemic.

Natasha Cockram wins the British title in London, clocking 2:33:19 for 13th overall. Another big PB by Naomi Mitchell just behind her - she clocks 2:33:23.#LondonMarathon #The40thRace



📸 via BBC coverage pic.twitter.com/bjS02og0ER — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) October 4, 2020

🇬🇧 Natasha Cockram wins the battle of the Brits at the #LondonMarathon



𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞:

🥇Cockram: 2:33.19 (13th)

🥈Naomi Mitchell: 2:33.23 PB (14th)

🥉Tracy Barlow: 2:34.42 (15th) pic.twitter.com/8C7m7Q7AkT — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) October 4, 2020

Tipped as a top talent since her teenage years, the 26-year-old broke the Welsh marathon runner record last year at the Dublin Marathon, with a time of two hours, 30 minutes and 50 seconds.

In 2018 Ms Cockram, who is coached by Tony Houchin, won Newport’s first marathon too.

Her latest feat is even more impressive given she has been nursing an injury and her only race in the build-up was a half marathon in Llanelli in March.

“Conditions were tough out there but I’m so happy with how it went,” she said.

“I couldn’t even run not long ago so just to make it to the start line was surreal.

“I’ve spent the last couple of weeks on the cross-trainer and wasn’t sure if I’d make it for the race.

“Thanks to the team behind me who have worked tirelessly to get me here.

“When Naomi passed me, I didn’t have anything left and thought she was gone but I didn’t give up and kept focusing on her and chasing her down.”