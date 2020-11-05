BONFIRE Night may feel a bit subdued this year with everyone on lockdown, but you can rest assured there will be plenty to raise spirits during the South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

The South Wales Argus Facebook page is the place to be at 7pm tonight, with 14 awards, including the coveted sports personality of the year crown, to be won.

Hosted by Jason Mohammad, the 2020 event, which has Newport independent financial advisers Niche as its headline sponsor, has gone online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC star Jack Shore, darts champion Gerwyn Price and Great Britain hockey international Jacob Draper will go up against each other for the professional sports personality of the year title.

Valleys Gymnastics Academy supremo Melissa Anderson will be bidding for successive outstanding services to sport in Gwent prizes.

She is facing stiff competition from Cwmbran Youth Netball Club’s Vicki Randall and Mike ‘Puffa’ Jones, whose Free Bikes 4 Kids initiative has helped children across Gwent and further afield.

World amateur boxing champion Lauren Price, former Pontypool and Cross Keys back-row forward Rob Nash and Torfaen Warriors ABC head coach Simon Weaver contest the grassroots gong.

Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do chief Angus Rogers will have to overcome Torfaen Academy of Gymnastics’ Holly McKenna and Weaver to land back-to-back coach of the year accolades.

Gymnast Bethany Paull, the 2018 winner, world champion cyclist James Ball and golfer Mike Jones are the disability sports performer of the year finalists.

Badminton’s Harper Leigh, gymnast Emilie Allen and multi-sport star Ollie Dewsbury are fighting it out to succeed Kriya Adoniel Pahimna as young sports personality of the year.

Risca United, Chepstow Cricket Club first XI and Pontypool RFC first XV vie for the senior team award, while Newbridge RFC U15s Titans, the Usk Valley Trampoline Club U14s quartet of Evie McLoughlin, Evie Forrest, Millie Forrest and Eleri Davies and Cwmbran Youth Netball Club are in the running for the junior team equivalent.

Community club finalists are Cwmbran Youth Netball Club, Usk Valley Trampoline Club and Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do.

Netball’s Sharon Ahern, rugby’s Jill Parker and cricket’s Derek Picken are the volunteer of the year award contenders, and Georgina Ahern and Carys Carpenter go head-to-head for the junior coach prize.

The Newport County AFC and Dragons players of the year will also be revealed, while the sports personality of the year is picked from the winners of each category.

This year’s award sponsors are:

Sports Personality of the Year – Niche

Professional Sports Personality of the Year – Monmouthshire Building Society

Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year – Western Power Distribution

Young Sports Personality of the Year – Coleg Gwent

Disability Sports Performer of the Year – George Street Furnishers

Community Club of the Year – Melin Homes

Junior Team of the Year – Uskmouth Power Station

Senior Team of the Year – Newport City Council

Coach of the Year – St Joseph’s Hospital

Volunteer of the Year – Newport City Homes

Outstanding Services to Sport in Gwent – Nuffield Health

Junior Coach of the Year – Sport Caerphilly

Dragons Player of the Year – Cintec International Ltd

Newport County AFC Player of the Year – Pure Vans