GERWYN Price beat Gary Anderson 7-3 on Sunday evening to become the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship.

The 35-year-old from Markham also becomes the new world number one after holding his nerve in a thrilling contest against two-time champion Anderson at Alexandra Palace.

It caps a remarkable rise for the former Cross Keys RFC hooker, who became a darts pro in 2014.

Price stormed into a 5-1 lead in their best-of-13 final and, although he faltered with the title in sight, Anderson failed to capitalise.

Price, who hit 13 180s compared to Anderson's 10, appeared to be cruising to his first world crown, but he staggered over the finish line after missing 11 match darts in total.

"This means everything to me. It means the world," said Price, who averaged over 100 in the superb success.

"I bombed numerous opportunities to win it towards the end but I knew that I has put myself in such a good position that I would have another chance. Gary missed to give it me and I'm glad I took it.

"I've never felt pressure like that in my life. It was so tough to hit that winning double but the feeling after doing it is so difficult to explain. I'm the World Champion. It's unbelievable.

"I'm proud to be world number one too. It's probably even tougher to achieve that than it is to become world champion. To manage both is incredible for me."

In the penultimate set, Price failed to hit double 10 and double five to secure the triumph and appeared to have missed his chance as Anderson took the first two legs in the final set.

But Price still scored more heavily than his opponent and, when needing double five for victory in the deciding leg, he stepped away from the oche before finally hitting the winning target.

Former champions were quick to acknowledge Price's achievement, with 14-time winner Phil Taylor posting on Twitter: "Congratulations to @Gezzyprice welcome to the Club pal you played brilliant" and three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen tweeting "Congratulations @Gezzyprice" alongside a clapping hands emoji.