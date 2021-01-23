DURING the 2020 lockdown more than 350,000 people in Wales stepped outside their front doors to run for their daily exercise.

With gyms closed once again and running clubs not able to exercise together, Run Wales is looking for first-time joggers, power walkers and race finishers to join their new campaign From My Door and be a part of a new running movement in 2021.

From My Door hopes to encourage 500,000 people to use the only gateway to exercise we have right now, the front door, as the starting block for fresh air, exercise and thinking time.

Whether it’s five minutes or five miles, the campaign urges people to push themselves to leave their home office, sofa or kitchen table for a few minutes a day and to get through their front door to experience the benefits of running.

Anyone can get involved by sharing their experiences and celebrating their achievements using #FromMyDoor on social media.

Plus, those who join in don’t have to feel alone.

Run Wales hosts around 100 running clubs across the country, and there are countless independent local running clubs, groups, and challenges that offer support not just in January, but all year round.

Dave Sinclair, a Run Wales leader champion in Cardiff, said: “I don’t know how I would have coped without running in the last 10 months. I didn’t do any form of exercise until I started running at 41 years old and it has transformed me, mentally and physically. If I can do it anyone can, you just need to get through that door.

“During lockdown people are alone for a lot of the time, but there is a huge running community online that you can be a part of. You’ll get the same level of support from us whether you’ve run one mile or 10 miles. We want everyone to enjoy it and to do well.”

James Williams, CEO of Welsh Athletics, said: “Over the last year, our homes have become our everything. They are our offices, schools, nights in and nights out. But our front doors offer the best starting block to escape the four walls and improve our mental health and wellbeing.

“It was brilliant to see so many people stepping outside their front door to run in their local area in 2020 and this year we hope to encourage even more to join in. All things ‘local’ are more important than ever and we have a huge community of running groups offering support 365 days a year. Whether you run it, walk it or jog it, just be a part of it and help us get Wales moving.”

There will be a virtual running event held on St David’s Day to celebrate a new nation of runners.

To get involved, sign up at irun.wales/frommydoor