THIS picture shows Newport County when they were playing Southampton at the Dell on January 5, 1946 in the first leg of the third round of the FA Cup.
County lost the game 4-3. The players who scored were Derrick, Wookey, Granville.
The crowd at the Dell for the game was 22,000.
The second leg, played at home at Somerton Park in front of a crowd of 8,509 saw County lose 2-1. The only County goal in the game was scored by W M Owen.
The FA Cup was eventually lifted that year by Derby County.
This was County's first full season since the 1938–39 season. The club competed in the Football League South, a temporary division consisting of the half of the First and Second Division teams geographically farthest south.
The manager that season was Billy McCandless, who was replaced by Tom Bromilow in April 1946.
The highest attendance at Somerton Park that season was 15,339 when County was visited by Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 9, 1946.