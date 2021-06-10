WITH travel restrictions still in place for a lot of destinations, and Covid anxiety also a factor for fans, some Wales supporters will be looking for other ways to follow the nation team during Euro 2020.
We've put together a list of some of the pubs across the region which will be showing the games.
It is worth remembering however, that many pubs still require booking and it is best to check before making plans.
Here are some of the venues where the games will be shown:
Newport:
- Parc-y-Prior Inn, Newport
- Tredegar Arms, Bassaleg
- Man of Gwent, Newport
- New Inn Motel, Newport
(All of the above are participating in Greene King’s free pint campaign)
- At The Ridgeway, Newport
- Blaina Wharf, Newport
- Breeze Bar, Newport
- Coach and Horses, Castleton
- Coldra Beefeater, Newport
- The Dodger, Newport
- Gaer Inn, Newport
- Handpost Hotel, Newport
- Hogarths, Newport
- Llanwern Bull, Newport
- Ye Olde Bull Inn, Caerleon
- Red Lion, Newport
- Three Horseshoes, Newport
- Tredegar Arms, Rogerstone
Monmouthshire:
- Two Brewers, Chepstow
- White Lion, Chepstow
- The Piercefield, Chepstow
Torfaen:
- Blinkin' Owl, Cwmbran
Caerphilly:
- Commercial Inn, Pontymister
- Crown Inn, Abercarn
This list is by no means exhaustive. If your pub will be showing any of the games at Euro 2020 and we've missed you, please let us know.