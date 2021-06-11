WING Dafydd Howells is staying in Gwent after signing for Ebbw Vale from the Dragons.

The 26-year-old speedster’s time at Rodney Parade has come to an end after five tries in 17 games.

Howells, who won two Wales caps against Japan in 2013, is now dropping down to the Premiership with the Steelmen.

He was previously a big hit at Eugene Cross Park when sent out by the Dragons for game time, scoring nine tries in 11 outings, and is relishing a return to Ebbw.

Howells said: “Having recently taken the decision to step back from professional rugby, I’m excited to get the opportunity to represent the Steelmen again.

“It was an easy decision to make having played for the club before, knowing there’s a great bunch of boys there along with quality coaches.”

Huge thank you to @dragonsrugby for supporting me over the past 3 seasons. It’s been a pleasure being part of the team. Diolch 🐉🙌🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/15QYvM4OAg — Dafydd Howells (@dafhowells) June 7, 2021

Head coach Greg Woods believes the former Ospreys back will be a big hit both on and off the field.

"We are really excited to bring someone of Dafydd's calibre to the club for the forthcoming season,” he said.

“He had a huge impact in the games that he played for the club a few years back and I look forward to working with him to bring that level of play week in, week out over the coming season.

“He wants to enjoy his rugby and play week in, week out and I have no doubt he will be a real force and will make his presence felt in the Welsh Premiership.

“He also brings his international and regional experiences to a new group of players and that will only enhance the development of this new squad on training nights and match days.

“This is an exciting signing for the club and we can't wait to see him in action.”