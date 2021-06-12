A WALES football fan had a shock after coming home from work and finding her house draped in England flags, along with cardboard cut-outs of their star players outside her house.

Ashleigh Butcher was left "stone-faced" after coming back to the Credenhill home she shares with partner Dave Jones.

Despite her initial reaction Miss Burcher, originally from Brecon, saw the funny side, and the flags and cut-outs remain in place.

"Basically, my missus supports Wales so we've got a bit of banter in the house," said Mr Jones.

"Ashleigh has a Wales flag that goes into the window when the rugby is on.

"I work self-employed so I came home and spent a couple of hours putting everything up.

"She was stone-faced when she saw it, but has now seen the funny side. She had no option; I will keep putting them up if she takes them down.

"Ashleigh might try and put her Wales flag back up, but there isn't much room, and I'm keeping it all in place."

The picture of Mr Jones' house draped in England flags is going viral online with the caption: “My name is Dave Jones from Hereford.

"My girlfriend supports Wales so whilst she was at work I’d thought I’d decorate the house ready for the Euros. 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿It’s coming home!"

The Football Community page on Facebook, which has more than 559,000 followers, also posted the picture.

Mr Jones was also on BBC 5 Live talking about the idea.

"At the start it was just a bit of banter between me and my missus," he said.

"My phone hasn't stopped since posting the picture."

England start their European Championships campaign against Croatia on Sunday (2pm) before then meeting Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Wales start their campaign against Switzerland tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

They will also face Turkey and Italy in the group stages.

"Wales are a dangerous team and looking at their squad they have got a couple of good players and seem to play well together," said Mr Jones.

"Deep down I will be cheering for Switzerland tomorrow though."