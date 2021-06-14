ECONOMY minister Vaughan Gething has asked people to ‘support Wales by doing the right thing’ during Euro 2020.

Mr Gething made the comments in a press conference earlier today, in which he announced additional funding from Welsh Government for businesses that have been impacted by the phased move to Alert Level One in Wales.

You can read more on that here.

During a Q&A with journalists following the announcements he was asked about images and videos shared of crowds of people celebrating during the Wales v Switzerland Euro 2020 match on Saturday.

Mr Gething said: "If you are in a bubble with people, you can have contact with them.

"I don't know if everyone in those pictures is in that position. Support Wales by doing the right thing.

“For those going out and enjoying supporting Wales please do the right thing to support Wales both on the pitch and off the pitch.

“More contact with more people is likely to lead to a greater number of cases.”

OTHER NEWS:

Highest confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day in Wales since mid-March

He also pointed out that – if cases were to rise due to people ignoring social distancing measures – this could impact the hospitality industry, which has already faced a ‘difficult time’ and this would be ‘really unfortunate’.

"We do not want to have to go in and re-regulate what is happening in those places,” said Mr Gething.

“That is not the right thing for anyone.”