CHRISTIAN Eriksen has issued a fresh statement updating fans on his condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 fixture against Finland.

The midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

Cameras showed medics desperately trying to stabilise the former Tottenham player, as his teammates formed a protective circle around where he lay on the pitch.

As he was being treated on the pitch during the televised game, Eriksen's team-mates formed a wall in efforts to protect the Inter Milan midfielder’s privacy.

Denmark players formed a ring around their teammate (Friedemann Vogel/AP)

And now Eriksen has releases an update for fans via the Denmark national team’s social media channels.

“Hello everyone,” it reads.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances.

“I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital , but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches.

“Play for all of Denmark.

“Best.

“Chistian.”

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.

At a press conference arranged by the Danish Football Federation on Sunday afternoon, Boesen said: “He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast.

“We don’t have any explanation why it happened. The details about what happened I am not quite sure of because I am not a cardiologist, I will leave that to the experts. I didn’t see it live, only on screens afterwards.”