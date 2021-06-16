A FOOTBALL fan living near the Powys border has covered her house with a massive Wales shirt in time for Euro 2020.

Lynne Humphreys- McCrickett and her husband John made the over eight metres long national team jersey which now covers the front of their house in Minllyn near Dinas Mawddwy.

Crys Mawr Coch (Big Red Shirt) was first created in two days for Euro 2016 and has been altered for Wales' new kit, which took around a day to complete.

Lynne said: "We're having a bit of fun with it. We're a tiny little village and it puts it on the map. It's gone wild on Twitter and Facebook, and it's been featured on one of the American news agencies.

"A lot of people travel the A470 and we're just off it. It's almost like a little treasure hunt because people don't really know where it is. It's put Minllyn and Dinas Mawddwy on the map. We're a small, tight-knit community and we've had massive support."

The 50-year-old learnt to sew at Newtown college and at Laura Ashley in Carno before moving to London to study at the College of Fashion. She said the idea to create Crys Mawr Coch came about because of the lack of fan zones in the area.

"In our little village there are around 15 to 20 houses, and my neighbour is a massive football fan," Lynne said. "Wales got so far in 2016 and there's no fan zone. So we went to the fabric shop in Machynlleth and we asked 'how much red material have you got?'. So we bought the whole lot."

The shirt will be on display in the village for the rest of the football tournament which ends with the final on Sunday, July 11.

Lynne added: "You can't really appreciate the size of it until you see it. It's been made for here for quite possibly the smallest Welsh supporters club in Wales as there's only four of us here, but we're massive football supporters. So we'll keep it here.

"There's only one Crys Coch Mawr and that's that."