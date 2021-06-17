THE son of former Newport County AFC manager Justin Edinburgh has said that watching Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen collapse at Euro 2020 brought back “horrific” memories, but he hopes the crucial use of a defibrillator will help push through Justin’s Law.

Mr Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game with Finland on Saturday and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

Ex-Spurs defender Justin Edinburgh, who died two years ago this month, also sustained a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Chelmsford but, with no defibrillator on site, he did not survive.

Justin Edinburgh, pictured in 2013

His son Charlie set up the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation to continue his dad’s legacy, with one of the goals to campaign for Justin’s Law, whereby it is mandatory for all health and sports facilities in the UK to be equipped with a defibrillator.

On Mr Eriksen's collapse, Mr Edinburgh told the PA news agency: “I was watching it live at the time with my mum and it was horrific, to be honest. It brought back a lot of bad feeling and emotion. We were sitting there in tears just praying he would be OK.

“Obviously the key factor of why Christian is still alive now and will be able to live to tell his story is because there was a defibrillator available and they utilised it as quickly as they could, so again for us it magnifies the work we are doing and why we are campaigning for Justin’s Law.”

Since the JE3 Foundation launched in the summer of 2019, nine defibrillators have been donated to sporting venues.

While defibrillators at major stadiums for Euro 2020 and in the Premier League are expected, it is further down the football pyramid where they are not readily available, especially with a price between £750 and £1,300.

Since Mr Eriksen required emergency treatment on Saturday, more than 70 sports clubs, schools and community groups have launched fundraising campaigns to help them afford a defibrillator.

Thankfully Christian Eriksen is on the mend, and posted this picture on Instagram

“From our perspective more needs to be done,” Mr Edinburgh insisted.

“We talk about people performing in their sport to the highest level or working in a gym to better their fitness levels, they are pushing their bodies to the limit and this life-saving piece of equipment needs to be there should something like what happened to my dad and Christian occur.”

The recent second anniversary of Edinburgh’s death was marked with the launch of the JE3 Foundation website – je3foundation.com – while plans are in place for large-scale cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) workshops to be hosted across the UK later in the year.