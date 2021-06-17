WALES have released former Dragons second row Cory Hill from their summer squad after he revealed intentions to explore an opportunity overseas.
The Cardiff lock, who has 32 caps for his country, was last week named in Wayne Pivac's 34-man group for Test matches against Canada and Argentina.
A move abroad would make the 29-year-old ineligible for international call-ups as the Welsh Rugby Union's policy requires players who opt to represent clubs outside of Wales to have at least 60 caps to be in contention.
Uncapped Matthew Screech, who has recently left the Dragons, has been called up by the Guinness Six Nations champions as a replacement.
News of the squad alteration was released by the WRU, with more detail provided by Cardiff.
"Cardiff Blues can confirm Cory Hill has been released from Wales' summer squad with immediate effect," read a statement from the region.
"The decision was taken after the second row informed the Cardiff Blues of his intention to explore a possible opportunity overseas.
"As a consequence, new signing Matthew Screech has been called up to Wayne Pivac's squad as a replacement."
Lock Screech, a former Wales Under-20 international, has just rejoined Cardiff having been at the Dragons since 2013.