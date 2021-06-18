WALES winger Jasmine Joyce is set to become a double Olympian after being selected in the Team GB squad for the rugby sevens in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old from Pembrokeshire was a member of the squad that finished fourth in Rio five years ago.

The speedster will now aim to head back from Japan with a medal after being selected in the 12-strong group for July’s tournament.

“After the amazing experience of competing in Rio, returning to another games has been front and centre of everything I’ve done for the past five years and being named in the squad makes it all worthwhile,” said Joyce, who has won 19 caps.

“The Olympic Games is the ultimate achievement for any sportsperson and that dream became so much more achievable for me when rugby sevens became an Olympic sport.”

“I was the new girl in Rio with little pressure on my shoulders,” she continued. “I’ve definitely got a different mindset this time around.

“People know my game more and there is more pressure on me to perform but I’m happy with that.

“We were disappointed not to medal last time around and are definitely going for gold next month.”

She paid tribute to fellow Wales international Hannah Jones, who missed the cut after being in the training squad.

“Hannah is my best friend so it was great to train together in GB camp,” said Joyce.

“She has put so much hard work into everything she has done in recent years too, as have all the players in the training squad and the fact she’s missed out shows the level of competition throughout the squad is insane.

“I’ve had so much support from my family, friends and coaches throughout my career.

“The fact that they won’t be able to travel to Japan is disappointing but I know that we will feel everyone’s support via social media over the next few weeks and that makes a huge difference.”

Women’s squad: Holly Aitchison, Abbie Brown, Abi Burton, Deborah Fleming, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Alex Matthews, Celia Quansah, Helena Rowland, Hannah Smith, Emma Uren (reserve: Lisa Thomson)

Men’s squad: Dan Bibby, Alec Coombes, Alex Davis, Robbie Fergusson, Harry Glover, Ben Harris, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Ross McCann, Max McFarland, Tom Mitchell, Dan Norton, Ethan Waddleton (reserve: Tom Bowen).