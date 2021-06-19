MATTY Dolan and Mickey Demetriou were the big winners at Newport County AFC’s end of season awards after being the defensive rocks in the superb campaign that almost ended in promotion.

The pair were honoured on the Exiles’ virtual awards night after being mainstays of the side that controversially lost the League Two play-off final to Morecambe at Wembley.

Midfielder-turned-defender Dolan is under contract to have another crack at making it to League One while talks are progressing well with left-sided central defender Demetriou over fresh terms.

Dolan was named as player of the year after a terrific season in which he set the tone from the centre of defence after moving back from midfield.

WONDERGOAL: Matty Dolan scores from distance for Newport County AFC against Forest Green Rovers

The 28-year-old also won the awards from the Disabled Supporters’ Association and Supporters’ Club as well as winning the fair play award and goal of the season for his thumping drive in the play-off semi-final first leg against Forest Green Rovers at Rodney Parade.

Dolan was a mainstay of the defence until suffering a concussion in the run-in, joining forces with dependable Demetriou.

The 31-year-old missed just one League Two game because of suspension and his exploits earned the Supporters Trust player of the season gong and the award from Teen Exiles and Clwb Spytty.

Demetriou was honoured for making the most appearances (55) and was named as the Supporters’ Club away player of the season.

ROCK: Mickey Demetriou clears the ball for Newport County AFC

The awards show the importance of the duo with Dolan under contract after signing a fresh two-year deal in April while the Argus understands County are positive over keeping hold of stalwart Demetriou.

He arrived from Cambridge United in 2016 and brought up a double-century of appearances for the club in mid-April.

Keeping a core of the squad is vital for County after the departure of influential midfielders Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie, while deals have been offered to wing-backs Liam Shephard and Ryan Haynes.

Playmaker Sheehan was a winner in his final campaign at Rodney Parade after the Wales international, who has signed for Bolton Wanderers after their promotion to League One, was chosen by his peers as player of the season.

Josh Sheehan in his final season for Newport County AFC

Forward Lewis Collins won the supporters’ club young player of the season, academy graduation Lewys Twamley won outstanding contribution while Scott Twine was chosen by manager Michael Flynn as young player of the season.

That was despite the attacking midfielder playing just half of the campaign before being recalled by Swindon Town because of scoring seven goals and making six assists in 24 appearances. He has since signed a long-term deal with MK Dons.

Padraig Amond won the top scorer for the fourth season on the spin, although the Irishman will have been frustrated with his tally of just nine.

“It was a disappointing end to the season and we fell short but hopefully we can go one step further and I can chip in with a few more goals,” said the striker.