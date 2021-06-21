WALES will face Denmark in the next round of the Euros – with the match taking place in Amsterdam.
The teams will meet in the last 16 on Saturday, June 26 at 5pm.
Wales booked their place in the quarter finals after finishing second in their group. Despite losing 1-0 to Italy on Sunday, Wales’ four points and superior goal difference were enough to ensure that they entered the quarter finals ahead of Switzerland – who they were level on points with.
Denmark secured their place in the last 16 with a 4-1 win over Russia.
The winner of Wales v Denmark will book their place in a quarter-final at Baku’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday, July 3.