A BARRY football team has donated 70 brand new medical kit bags to ambulance staff.

Using their one hour a day exercise allowance during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, members of Barry’s Island Marine FC took to the streets and hills in a series of sponsored runs and cycle rides which eventually netted £2,500.

The first team manager for the Vale of Glamorgan league side, Neil Owens, said: “When the lockdown hit we couldn’t train or play matches so were looking for a way to keep the boys fit and motivated – but we also wanted to say a big thank you to all the NHS.

“It started out by trying to raise £500 for doing 500 miles in a week, but it just escalated really.

“I think the lads ran more than 1,000 miles in the week between them and the support we received on a JustGiving page was fantastic – it came out around £2,500.”

The team’s junior members also did their bit.

Colby James from the under 11 squad ran all the way from his home in Barry to the Maslin Park training ground on Barry Island and back raising £200 on his own.

The money raised will be used to buy a batch of special kit bags which can be used by ambulance crews to store vital equipment and personal protective equipment while they are on the road.

Welsh Ambulance Locality Manager for Vale of Glamorgan, Alan Thomas, received the donation at Barry ambulance station last week.

Mr Thomas said: “We are incredibly grateful to Island Marine FC for thinking of the ambulance service during what was a new and very difficult situation for everyone.

“I’m sure their efforts in fundraising not only boosted the players’ morale and kept them fit but the equipment they purchased has provided a lift to our staff also.

“A big thank you to Neil and everybody young and old at the club for thinking of the NHS – it is really appreciated.”