CAERPHILLY Castle joined five other Cadw sites being lit up in red last night in a show of support for Wales ahead of their last 16 clash with Denmark.
Caerphilly Castle displayed a ‘Pob lwc’ message as well as a picture of Welsh international Aaron Ramsey – who was born in Caerphilly and has a tattoo of the castle on his leg.
He also has his name on a monument of the Welsh Dragon at the front entrance of the castle.
Wales will kick off against Denmark in Amsterdam at 5pm on Saturday, June 26. Wales fans are not permitted to attend the game, however Denmark’s are.
