WALES go into today's Euro 2020 clash with Denmark knowing they’ll be facing a largely hostile crowd.

Due to coronavirus travel restrictions, fans have been unable to travel from Wales to the Netherlands for the game, while Denmark fans have been given the green-light to make the short trip to Amsterdam.

However, one of the few Wales fans who will be at the Johan Cruyff Arena is Robert Way – a former classmate of Aaron Ramsey.

Robert Wall, from Abercarn, will be one of the few Wales fans in the stadium for their Euro 2020 game against Denmark.Picture: Robert Wall

Mr Way, originally from Abercarn, moved out to the Netherlands 10 years ago, and now lives in the village of Kloetinge – around two hours away from Amsterdam.

“I can’t wait,” he said on the prospect of attending his first game since before the pandemic.

Robert Wall, who went to school with Aaron Ramsey and now lives in the Netherlands, will be in Amsterdam for Wales v Denmark at Euro 2020. Picture: Robert Wall

“I’m disappointed that the Welsh fans won’t be there as I haven’t been home in two years because of covid.

“But I just can’t wait. I can’t wait to be there singing the anthem.”

Growing up in Caerphilly, Mr Way was in school at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni with midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

“I was in class with him all the way through secondary school,” he said. “We got mentored together in the last year as we weren’t doing as good as we could’ve been doing. He was in the Cardiff academy at the time so had that going on, and I just didn’t want to be there.

“The last time I saw him was at a sixth form party in Bargoed.

“To see him going from Cardiff to Arsenal and now see him at Juventus is mental.”

He said he couldn’t miss out on the chance to see Wales after missing out on the famous win over Belgium – where the friend he was going with couldn’t make it so he didn’t go.

“My wife had organised a scooter trip on Saturday with her father for father’s day,” he said. “She asked if I wanted to go. I said as long as it doesn’t clash with the football.”

However, with Wales finishing runners up in Group A, Mr Way had to make his excuses.

“You just can’t miss it,” he said.

Mr Way said he’s expecting a close game, predicting a 2-1 win with a Bale goal.

“It’s 50-50 I think. Because of the Eriksen situation I think they have got that extra emphasis behind them.

“I’m hoping Denmark have had their big game after the last one. I’m hoping we can take advantage of that.”