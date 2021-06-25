NEWPORT County AFC have completed the signing of experienced forward Jermaine Hylton on a one-year deal - subject to EFL and international clearance.

The 27-year-old has signed a contract that will see him remain at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2022.

Hylton started his youth career with Birmingham City and starred on Sky One’s Wayne Rooney’s Street Striker during his teenage years.

Hylton spent three years at the County Ground, making 46 appearances, in between a brief loan at National League outfit Guiseley.

He later returned to the National League and rekindled his goal scoring form, scoring 16 goals in 77 appearances for Solihull Moors.

Hylton has been plying his trade north of the border in Scotland for the last three seasons after joining Motherwell in the 2019/20 campaign.

MORE NEWS:

Hylton will join the Exiles for pre-season on Thursday, July 1.

After signing the deal, Hylton said: “I’m very excited to get started, I know the club have been pushing for promotion but they have been quite unfortunate for the past couple of seasons.

“I like the style of play and the manager seemed very interested and I’ve seen that it’s a family-orientated club where everyone is close-knit which really attracts me towards signing for the club.

“I can bring a lot of pace and hopefully a lot of goals and assists.

"I’d like to be able to help the team finish as high up as possible and look to finally get that promotion.”

Manager Michael Flynn added: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to add Jermaine to the squad ahead of the new season.

"He’s spent the last three seasons in the Scottish Premiership and has experience playing League One as well.

“He’s very hungry and I’m hoping he can hit the ground running here to help us get to the next level.”