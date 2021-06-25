NEWPORT County AFC have completed the signing of forward Courtney Baker-Richardson on a one-year contract, subject to EFL and international clearance.

Baker-Richardson, who is the Exiles’ sixth new signing of the summer, has signed a deal that will see him stay with the Exiles until the summer of 2022.

The 25-year-old departed fellow League Two side Barrow AFC in May after one season at Holker Street.

He spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with National League side Barnet where he made 17 appearances and netted three times for the Bees.

He began his career with his hometown side Coventry City and rose through the Sky Blues’ youth ranks before making his senior debut in an FA Cup Second Round tie against Hartlepool United in 2013.

After his release from the Sky Blues, Baker-Richardson had spells with non-league outfits Tamworth, Romulus, Nuneaton Town, Redditch, Kettering, and Leamington where he bagged 22 goals in 62 appearances for the latter.

His performances attracted interest from numerous clubs, and he was snapped up by then Premier League side Swansea City in August 2017.

He netted four times for the Welsh side in 21 appearances before being released in October 2020.

Baker-Richardson will join the Exiles on Thursday, July 1.

Baker-Richardson said: "I’m delighted to get started, I spoke with the gaffer the other day and he’s told me about his plans for the year.

"I’ve played against Newport County AFC before and I know what kind of football they play, it excites me.

“I’ve been at a Welsh club before and I thoroughly enjoy my time down here so I can’t wait to get started, hopefully progress and to see what we can do this season.

“The Welsh as a collective are very welcoming people and I’m looking forward to being able to see some familiar faces on and off the pitch.

“I just want to enjoy my football again and score as many goals as possible. I know Newport County AFC’s track record, I always keep track of the teams and for me, I want to get promoted as much as the team does.

"I haven’t come in here just to sit on the bench, I’m here to do the business and secure that promotion.”

Manager Michael Flynn added: "Courtney is at a good age and already has experience playing further up the divisions during his time with Swansea.

“He’s enjoyed some successful spells in non-league too and I feel his experience can help us get to where we want to be, I’m very excited to start working with him.”