A PENARTHIAN living in Amsterdam assembled a group of football fans to cheer on Wales in the Euro 2020 match on Saturday, June 26.
Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands mean fans have not been able to travel there from the UK, and only a handful who have come directly from places within the EU will be attending the game against Denmark.
One man, Dai Reese, was lucky enough to be inside the Johan Cruyff Arena. He moved to the village of Woubrugge near The Hague about a year ago but is originally from Penarth.
Mr Rees, a music teacher and presenter on the Welsh football Coleman Had A Dream podcast, said he had been busy assembling an international group of football fans to help cheer on Wales, despite being heavily outnumbered by Danes.
He told the PA news agency: “We’ve built a little Welsh army of people who aren’t Welsh but are following us because their teams aren’t playing.
“We’ve got an Aussie guy, a New Zealander, a couple of Irish lads, a friend of mine from Germany is coming over, and others, so we’ve kind of built a little league of nations to support Wales.
“I think there’s probably going to be about 15 of us, and then I reckon there’s going to be about 10 to 15 others from Wales who we’ve been in touch with who will hopefully join us at some point.”
