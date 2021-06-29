BEN Carter will make his Wales debut against Canada on Saturday just eight months after making his first Dragons appearance.

The 20-year-old from Caldicot has had a breakthrough season at Rodney Parade and his reward is a Test start at Principality Stadium.

Lock Carter is joined in the XV by five Dragons teammates - wing Jonah Holmes, hooker Elliot Dee, second rower Will Rowlands, flanker Ross Moriarty and number eight Aaron Wainwright.

Dynamic flanker Taine Basham is poised for a first cap off the bench while tighthead Leon Brown is also a replacement.

Carter has long been tipped for the top by the Dragons but his rise has been remarkable since making his debut off the bench against Munster as a 19-year-old in November.

The hard-working lock established himself in the side and made 20 appearances to earn a shot with Wales, one that will mean he heads into next season as an international.

Ben Carter mixing it with Alun Wyn Jones and Bradley Davies

The wait for a cap has been longer for Basham, who was named in Wayne Pivac's first squad in the autumn of 2019.

The flanker suffered a fractured forearm against the Scarlets at the start of the year but returned to top form in the run-in and will be tasked with adding energy off the bench in Cardiff.

Scarlets wing Tom Rogers will also make his debut as a starter while Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas and Cardiff centre/fly-half Ben Thomas are set for bows as replacements.

“We are all looking forward to getting back to the Principality Stadium with fans in attendance and Saturday against Canada promises to be a great occasion,” said Wales head coach Pivac.

“This summer is an important block as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023, and it is great to give five uncapped players opportunities.

“They have all impressed us in training, deserve a chance and we are looking forward to seeing them step up to the Test arena.

“At the other end of the scale you have Leigh Halfpenny, who makes his 100th Test appearance.

"It is a thoroughly deserved milestone for Leigh and it is made all the sweeter by the fact that his family and so many of our supporters are able to be in attendance.”

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets); Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Tom Rogers (Scarlets); Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Ben Carter (Dragons), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff Rugby), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Leon Brown (Dragons), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Rugby), Taine Basham (Dragons), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby), Nick Tompkins (Saracens).