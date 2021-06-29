NEWPORT County AFC will take on Cardiff City in the capital in pre-season – but only Bluebirds fans will be able to attend.
The Exiles will play five friendlies ahead of their League Two opener at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, August 7.
Michael Flynn will take his side to take on Cymru South side Undy AFC on Friday, July 9 and will then face League One Blackpool behind closed doors on Saturday, July 17 (kick-off 12.30pm)
County entertain Chippenham on Tuesday, July 20 and face Cinderford seven days later before the main tune-up against the Bluebirds.
The Exiles return to Cardiff City Stadium, where they beat Bradford and lost to Leyton Orient last season, to face the Championship side (kick-off 1pm).
However, County supporters will not be allowed to make the short trip with the fixture taking place in front of home fans only.
"All five fixtures will be played in line with the (Welsh) Government’s guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," read a Newport statement.
Flynn's men played the Bluebirds last summer and had another behind closed doors fixture in the autumn.
It will be a swift return to the capital for goalkeeper Joe Day, who has returned to County after two seasons with Cardiff.
County, who suffered play-off final woe last season, kick off the campaign against the Latics. They then travel to face Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.
