DRAGONS fly-half Will Reed will make his first Wales start in the U20s Six Nations clash with France in Cardiff tomorrow (kick-off 5pm).

The 19-year-old playmaker from Croesyceiliog, who recently signed his first professional deal, came off the bench in last week's loss to Ireland at the Arms Park.

He is yet to make his Dragons debut but did play against a strong Scarlets A side at Rodney Parade last season, coming on in the opening stages when Josh Lewis suffered a concussion.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham has rung the changes for round three, bringing Reed and seven teammates into the XV.

Ospreys winger Tom Florence, Scarlets centre Eddie James (Scarlets), Cardiff scrum-half Ethan Lloyd, Exeter hooker Oli Burrows, Nevers tighthead Lewys Jones, lock James Fender and Exeter blindside Christ Tshuinza earn starts.

Dragons lock Joe Peard, wing Carrick McDonough and full-back Morgan Richards are on the 10-strong bench.

"It's a chance to give guys an opportunity plus we also felt the guys who came off the bench against Ireland made an impact so they get an opportunity to get a starting shirt," said Cunningham.

"With the nature of the competition, it's a chance to just freshen things up and give guys who have not had many minutes in their legs starts.

"Hopefully, they have got more energy and they can start the game well and the bench can come on and finish it off.

"Guys like Oli Burrows, James Fender, Christ Tshiunza and Will Reed have been very good in the environment, helping the team prepare and they deserve that opportunity to get a starting shirt."

With an eye to going up against a strong French pack, Wales have shifted Tshiunza from his usual position of lock to blindside flanker.

"We are playing him at six because we want to get him on the field and we want to have a good line-out so with Dafydd [Jenkins], James [Fender] and Christ involved, it gives us a good line-out and there are some good athletes in there," said Cunningham.

"Christ is very athletic so he can cover the six position and it's an opportunity for him to go from minute one really."

France lost to England on opening weekend and edged out Italy in Cardiff last Friday.

"They are a very good side with exceptional talented players and possess big forwards who are athletic but they also have got electric backs," said Cunningham.

"If you are not on your game you can get punished and the scoreboard can climb up quite quickly so that is another challenge for our group to see how we respond from the Ireland game and take the learnings from it and hopefully turn it around in a short space of time."

Wales are the middle fixture of the triple-header with Scotland facing Italy (kick-off 2pm) and unbeaten England and Ireland locking horns in the finale (kick-off 8pm).

Wales: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff); Daniel John (Exeter Chiefs), Eddie James (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Tom Florence (Ospreys); Will Reed (Dragons), Ethan Lloyd (Cardiff); Garyn Phillips (Ospreys), Oli Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Lewys Jones (Nevers), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), James Fender (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Mann (Cardiff, captain), Carwyn Tuipulotu (Scarlets).

Replacements: Efan Daniel (Cardiff), Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff), Nathan Evans (Cardiff), Joe Peard (Dragons), Tristan Davies (Ospreys), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Carrick McDonough (Dragons), Morgan Richards (Dragons/Pontypridd), Ioan Evans (Pontypridd), Rhys Thomas (Ospreys)