WALES wing Louis Rees-Zammit will make his British & Irish Lions debut on Saturday when the tourists play the Emirates Lions in their opening fixture in South Africa.
In a new-look side, Taulupe Faletau starts at number eight and fellow Welshman Josh Adams is the only player to keep his place after the 28-10 victory over Japan last weekend.
Wing Adams features in a back three alongside Rees-Zammit and Scottish full-back Stuart Hogg, who captains the team at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg (5pm).
Wales prop Wyn Jones and English pair Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler make up the front row, while Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies is on the bench.
Hogg, meanwhile, is joined in the backline by Scotland team-mate Finn Russell, who forms an intriguing 10-12 axis with Owen Farrell, one of his rivals for the fly-half role against the Springboks.
Russell has overcome an ankle injury to make his first appearance of the tour and is picked in a half-back partnership alongside compatriot Ali Price.
"It's good to get the tour under way," said Lions boss Warren Gatland.
"There are some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday, which is good information for us as the Test series approaches.
"My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too, who I am sure will lead the side by example."
Lions team to face Emirates Lions: Hogg; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Farrell, Adams; Russell, Price; W Jones, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, H Watson, Faletau.
Reps: Cowan-Dickie, Vunipola, Fagerson, Henderson, Simmonds, Davies, Aki, Daly.
