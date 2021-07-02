KINGSLEY Jones insists he isn’t thinking of Wales despite the emotion of a Test on home soil with Canada.

The former Dragons boss from Blaenau Gwent aims to mastermind a huge upset against Wales at Principality Stadium.

The odds are stacked against Canada with the bookies giving them a 40-point headstart in the handicap but they can tap into the knowledge of Jones and his Welsh assistants Rob Howley and Byron Hayward.

Jones is hopeful of a determined display to kick-start preparations for 2023 World Cup qualification fixtures in September.

"To actually face Wales, I thought about it for the first time last week when I was asked which anthem I would sing. 'Either both or neither', that's what my answer was,” said the former Ebbw Vale flanker.

"I think it's something I haven't given a lot of thought to yet, but it will be great to stand in front in that stadium, to be there with Canada is fantastic.

"We're not looking at Wales, we're just looking at ourselves and that's the genuine truth. We're at the stage where we've just got to get our stuff right.

"There's been no real chat about the Welsh, even when the team came out. We know we'll face a big challenge, but we've got to get ourselves in order.

"So that's the way we're looking at it, exciting, totally focused on our team and that's why we haven't really thought too much about the occasion."

It is Howley's first Test as assistant to Jones and his first at international level since leaving his role with Wales during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Howley has now served a nine-month suspension for breaching World Rugby betting regulations, and has previously opened up on the wider impact of his sister's death in 2011.

"If someone had told me 18 months, two years ago, that my first game back would have been against Wales, you couldn't write it really," said Howley.

"It is significant. I've been involved with the Arrows back in Toronto in January, February and March, and basically I've been involved at games, but this is the first international game back.

"It is significant for me, and for my family; I've been out of the game, I love the game, I'm very passionate and a very passionate Welsh person.

"I like to think I can add value and I've enjoyed working with all the coaches in Canada, and particularly the players.

"The players are on a pathway towards the Rugby World Cup, and I'm just so happy to be back involved in the game, and to be back in international rugby."