NEWPORT County AFC have bolstered their midfield by signing Christopher Missilou on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old has headed to Rodney Parade after spending last season with Swindon in League One.

Missilou, a Congo international, played in France before joining Oldham Athletic in 2018 and then moving to Northampton Town.

He has made 115 competitive appearances in England and believes he can add drive to the Exiles’ midfield.

“I’ve played against the team two years ago and they’re a very difficult side to beat so I’m excited to start playing,” he said.

“I can bring my experience to the team as I’ve had multiple years playing in both League One and Two.

“I kept an eye on Newport County AFC last season and noticed their position in the League, I know they’re a good team and they’ve made a lot of changes in the past few years.

“I’m a high energy player that will bring a lot of experience. I’m coming into the team with the ambition to score goals and get that promotion to League One.”

Missilou is the second specialist midfielder to head to County after the arrival of Ed Upson from Bristol Rovers.

The Exiles saw Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie leave for Bolton and Walsall respectively after anguish in the play-off final.

Manager Michael Flynn, who also has Matty Dolan and Scot Bennett as midfield options, believes his latest recruit will be a good fit.

He said: “Chris has plenty of experience in League One and Two with more than 100 games under his belt, so he knows all about this division and what it takes to play higher up too.

“He is a strong addition to our midfield, so I’m pleased that we’ve got another in during pre-season with a few weeks to go before it all gets under way.”

Missilou is the seventh signing of the summer with Flynn bringing in goalkeeper Joe Day, defenders James Clarke and Cameron Norman, midfielder Upson and forwards Jermaine Hylton and Courney Baker-Richardson.