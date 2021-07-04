NEWPORT RFC have paid tribute to club “legend” Del Haines who has died at the age of 76.
Something of a cult hero, he enjoyed one of the Black and Ambers’ most glorious days when they beat South Africa for the second time.
He was a member of the side which defeated the Springboks 11-6 at Rodney Parade in 1969 during their tour of the UK and Ireland.
A Newport RFC spokesman said: “Del was a Newport RFC legend and quite rightly inducted into the Hall of Fame by the club.
“A fearsome back row forward, Del had a reputation of being one of the hardest players in the game and was renowned for his quick reactions and hard tackling that made him feared by the best half backs of his time.
“Del racked up 220 appearances in black and amber, scoring 31 tries in a career at Rodney Parade that made him a firm fan favourite.
“His most famous day was in 1969 when Newport defeated the South African Springboks and he always liked to tell anyone who cared to listen about the match winning tackles that he put in against the international superstars during that game.
“Del continued to watch Newport RFC up until the Covid break and was always present at Former Players’ Association reunions and anniversary dinners.
“Our thoughts are with Del’s family and friends. He will be deeply missed by us all.”
He also played for Newport’s Gwent rivals Cross Keys.
