ONE young Dragons lock might be making an impression on the biggest stage at Principality Stadium but a fellow up-and-comer with an appetite for destruction is also catching the eye next door.

Joe Peard returns to the Wales second row when they bid to attempt to scupper an England grand slam charge in the U20 Six Nations at Cardiff Arms Park tomorrow evening (kick-off 8pm).

The 19-year-old, son of former Newbridge lock Mike and grandson of ex-international referee Les, started the clashes against Italy and Ireland before coming off the bench against the French last week.

Peard could have been joined in the squad by Ben Carter but the 20-year-old's breakthrough season at Rodney Parade led to him winning a first Test cap for the seniors against Canada on Saturday.

He is the latest inspiration for those coming through the Dragons academy with no-nonsense Peard making his mark in age-grade rugby and learning plenty with Wales.

"Joe is a lineout defender's dream – he absolutely loves the maul defence," said former Dragons captain Rhys Thomas, who is assistant coach for the Under-20s.

"He understands his strengths and works a lot on his weaknesses as well. He's almost a throwback, a 4 who wants to destruct mauls and we try to get our drives around him.

"He is a big man who loves the tight aspect of the game – he has been a breath of fresh air in bringing back the old school!

"In camp there has been a lot of recovery but in the months leading up to it that he learnt the most. That was where he made huge strides on the other aspects of his game that he is not as strong at."

Peard and his fellow forwards will need to be at their best in the capital against an England side that overpowered the Irish in the last round.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has brought back Scarlets fly-half Sam Costlow but has lost second rower Dafydd Jenkins to injury.

"Losing Dafydd is a big blow as he has been one of our best players and he has been very consistent, but his absence gives an opportunity for other players to put their hands up which is great," said Cunningham.

"You can feel a bit of an edge when it comes to these big games and the boys are really looking forward to putting a performance together on the park against England."

Three Dragons are on the bench – fly-half Will Reed, wing Carrick McDonough and full-back Morgan Richards, who scored a consolation against the French.

Morgan Richards darts over for a try

Wales will need to up their game to make it a tight contest against an English side who look extremely well-drilled.

"They are physical men, they were very physical against Ireland and Ireland are a physical team, they are very well coached and well organised," said Cunningham.

"They possess a powerful driving lineout so again it will come down to discipline.

"We can't give England penalties around the halfway mark as they will kick to the corner, and it will be a hard day defending the lineout otherwise – managing the middle third and halfway line is going to be key for us.

"Our boys are chomping at the bit to get out there and prove what they can do."

Wales U20: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Rugby), Daniel John (Exeter Chiefs), Ioan Evans (Pontypridd), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Tom Florence (Ospreys); Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Ethan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby); Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Rugby), Oli Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Lewys Jones (Nevers), Joe Peard (Dragons), Rhys Thomas (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – captain), Carwyn Tuipulotu (Scarlets).

Replacements: Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Cameron Jones (Ospreys), Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby), James Fender (Ospreys), Tristan Davies (Ospreys), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Will Reed (Dragons), Carrick McDonough (Dragons), Morgan Richards (Dragons/Pontypridd), Eddie James (Scarlets), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby).