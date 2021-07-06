DRAGONS centre Aneurin Owen has been called up to the Wales squad as injury replacement for full-back Leigh Halfpenny.
The 20-year-old from Newport had already been training with Wayne Pivac's men as an "attached player" after a breakthrough season.
Owen made his debut at Bordeaux-Begles in December and played 15 times, keeping Wales centre Nick Tompkins out of the XV for the European Challenge Cup knockout clash with Northampton.
The ball-playing centre will now provide cover for the two Tests against Argentina in Cardiff.
Halfpenny suffered a serious knee injury in the opening minute of the rout of Canada on his 100th Test appearance.
"The full-back will require surgery with further assessments to determine his long-term prognosis and management," read a Welsh Rugby Union statement.
Mixed emotions right now, not how I hoped it would go but a special day running out for my country to play my 100th international test. It’s always a huge honour to put on the @WelshRugbyUnion and @lionsofficial jerseys and have had some incredible memories in both,— Leigh Halfpenny (@LeighHalfpenny1) July 5, 2021
Centre Nick Tompkins was a makeshift wing after Halfpenny's injury misfortune, joining Tom Rogers and Jonah Holmes in the back three.
Hallam Amos, Ioan Lloyd and Owen Lane contenders to come into the XV.
Captain Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo started in midfield with Tompkins and Ben Thomas the other centres in the squad.
More to come
