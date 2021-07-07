TOM King has become the second player to swap Newport County AFC for League Two rivals Salford City.

The uncapped Wales squad goalkeeper left the Exiles at the end of last season with manager Michael Flynn then re-signing Joe Day to battle with Nick Townsend for the starting spot.

King has now signed a two-year deal with the Ammies and has big gloves to fill, replacing Vaclav Hladky after the stopper earned a move to Ipswich Town.

He will now join forces again with Liam Shephard after the wing-back, who successfully finished the season as a right-sided centre-back, headed to the north west of England.

Salford suffered a late collapse to miss out on the League Two play-offs last season but King is confident they can be challengers in 2021/22.

“If you look at the signings the manager’s made this summer, the club’s only going in one direction so it’s a real privilege that they contacted me,” said the 26-year-old, who follows Shephard, forward Conor McAleny (Oldham), defender James Melhado (Newcastle) and midfielders Josh Morris (Fleetwood) Marcus Dackers (Brighton) and Matty Lund (Rochdale) through the door.

“I had a similar situation when I signed at Newport with Joe Day leaving, he’d won goalie of the season and the golden glove similar to Vac, so it’s a challenge I’m going to relish.

“(They are) big boots to fill, but hopefully I can do that position justice and continue where he left off.

“Any goalkeeper’s main quality should be shot stopping, I feel like I’m a good shot stopper, I communicate well with the back four and other lads in the team.

“I’ll let the fans decide what they think I’m good at by the end of the season but that’s where I see myself and hopefully I can add to the team.”

King battled with Townsend for starts last season, in which he became a world record holder with a freak goal from a goal-kick at Cheltenham.

He won back his spot for the run-in and was between the sticks for the agonising and controversial Wembley loss to Morecambe in the play-off final.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer is hopeful that being coached by former Manchester City and Everton goalkeeper Carlo Nash will develop King’s game.

“Tom is a great signing for us, he is a great character who has loads of potential, and we feel he will thrive in our environment,” he said.

“He will enjoy working with Carlo who will push him, and help him to develop his game further just like he did for Vac.”