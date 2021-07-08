KIERAN Hardy, Owen Lane and Hallam Amos have been handed starts by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac for Saturday’s clash with Argentina in Cardiff (1pm).

Scrum-half Hardy comes in for Tomos Williams, Amos replaces the injured Leigh Halfpenny at full-back and wing Lane gets the nod over Tom Rogers, who drops out of the matchday squad.

Wales have made no changes to the pack which started last Saturday’s 10-try demolition of Canada at Principality Stadium.

While Hardy partners Callum Sheedy in the half-backs, Jonathan Davies continues as captain alongside centre partner Uilisi Halaholo, and Amos and Lane come into a new-look back three with Jonah Holmes.

Up front, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Dillon Lewis provide an experienced front row, Dragons duo Ben Carter and Will Rowlands combine in the second row, and Ross Moriarty, James Botham and Aaron Wainwright remain in the back row.

"Argentina provide the perfect opponents for us this weekend and are the exact test we want for this group of players," said Pivac.

"We will be tested up front and the physicality will be at a level that some of these players have not experienced before, but that will answer a lot of questions for us as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023.

"It’s great to play in Cardiff once again and we want to play an exciting brand of rugby which will have supporters up off their feet. It promises to be a great occasion."

There is one further change among the replacements with Jarrod Evans recovering from the ankle injury that ruled him out of the Canada game.

Wales will play the Pumas again a week on Saturday to round off their summer Tests.

Reps: R Elias, G Thomas, L Brown, J Turnbull, T Basham, T Williams, J Evans, N Tompkins.