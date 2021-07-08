ENGLAND are facing disciplinary proceedings from UEFA after a laser was directed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash.

Cameras showed a green light appear on the Leicester City goalkeeper’s face just before Harry Kane scored the winning penalty in extra-time.

Despite the laser, Schmeichel actually saved the England captain’s penalty but could do nothing about the rebound as it fell to Kane’s feet.

Two other charges have been levelled after incidents during England’s 2-1 victory at Wembley.

Along with investigating the laser pointer – shone at Schmeichel before he saved Harry Kane’s extra-time penalty only for Kane to score the rebound – UEFA is also looking into the booing of the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside the stadium.

Meanwhile the great clean-up operation has begun this morning after the country celebrated England making their first major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Before many jubilant fans roused from their slumbers on Thursday, street teams were out clearing up after those whose celebrations stumbled into excess.

Some streets across the nation were strewn with empty disposable plastic pint glasses, food cartons, laughing gas canisters and other detritus.

n central London, cleaning staff were seen at dawn working to tidy up Leicester Square, where many fans congregated on Wednesday night during and after England’s 2-1 victory over Denmark.

One woman cleaning the area told the PA news agency on Thursday morning: “It is a disgrace.

“People have damaged the irrigation system and some climbed up the fountain.

“There may be an investigation launched into it as we are not sure how much damage was caused.

“People can have fun but they don’t need to get sloshed.”