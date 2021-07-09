WILL Rowlands is relishing a step up in class at Principality Stadium tomorrow afternoon in his bid to break into the Wales XV for the autumn.

Wayne Pivac's men scored 10 tries when hammering Canada 68-12 in Cardiff last weekend but things will be tougher this time (kick-off 1pm).

The Six Nations champions go up against Argentina, who beat New Zealand and drew twice with Australia last year.

The Pumas boast a formidable pack – and that's perfect for Rowlands.

The 29-year-old, who has joined the Dragons from Wasps, will aim to put the heat on captain Alun Wyn Jones and Lions lock Adam Beard next season.

The same applies for seven of his new Rodney Parade teammates, who are looking to show Pivac that they should be more involved on the Test stage.

TRY: Will Rowlands powered over for Wales against Canada

"Canada was a perfect first game for us as a slightly different group," said Rowlands, who will win his ninth cap.

"It was great as a warm-up, but I was always looking at these fixtures and was glad that we are playing Argentina twice.

"These are the Tests that I want to play in to challenge myself and also prove what I am capable of.

"It will be a very good test for us, and we are very excited about going toe-to-toe with them.

"It is definitely going to be a step up – first and foremost, physically.

"Argentina are big, physical and always have a good scrum and maul. That is the area I am focused on, and if we get our basics right there and tear into them, then that will give us a good footing for the rest of the game.

"That physicality is going to be required in every single aspect of the game to give us go-forward in attack and defence."

Rowlands is likely to be a bigger force for Wales next season, in part down to his move to the Dragons allowing him to spend longer in camp.

It will also be because of the loss of Jake Ball and Cory Hill as options, with Rowlands being a senior figure this summer despite only being on the Test stage for two years.

"Take some very experienced guys out of the equation then suddenly players like me who are less experienced internationally move up the pecking order in terms of having a bit of influence and things to say," he said.

"I've enjoyed it, it's been good for me and nice to challenge myself a bit more. It's been a bit of a different experience."

Rowlands is joined in the starting line-up by five of his new Dragons teammates - wing Jonah Holmes, hooker Elliot Dee, lock Ben Carter, blindside flanker Ross Moriarty and number eight Aaron Wainwright.

Tighthead prop Leon Brown and flanker Taine Basham are on the bench.

Dragons scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou is among the replacements for the Pumas, who spluttered to a 24-17 win against Romania last weekend.

Benetton-bound prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, who spent a season at Rodney Parade in 2013/14, starts at loosehead rather than his normal tighthead.

Wales: H Amos (Cardiff); J Holmes (Dragons), W Halaholo (Cardiff), J Davies (Scarlets, captain), O Lane (Cardiff); C Sheedy (Bristol), K Hardy (Scarlets); N Smith (Ospreys), E Dee (Dragons), D Lewis (Cardiff), B Carter (Dragons), W Rowlands (Dragons), R Moriarty (Dragons), J Botham (Cardiff), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), G Thomas (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), J Turnbull (Cardiff), T Basham (Dragons), T Williams (Cardiff), J Evans (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens).

Argentina: J Mallía; S Carreras, M Moroni, J de la Fuente, S Cordero; N Sánchez, T Cubelli; T Chaparro, J Montoya (captain), F Gomez Kodela, G Petti, M Kremer, P Matera, F Isa, R Bruni.

Replacements: F Bosch, F Gigena, S Medrano, T Lavanini, M Alemanno, G Bertranou, D Miotti, S Chocobares.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)