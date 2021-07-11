LEWIS Collins is determined to be on the League Two attacking leaderboards to help Newport County AFC make the next step in their promotion push.

The young forward made an impression with his energy in the run to last season's play-off final but now he wants to be measured on goals and assists rather than metres covered.

Collins started the last eight games of the season and scored his first senior goal against Scunthorpe and struck a key second in the home semi-final against Forest Green Rovers.

However, the 20-year-old knows he need to come up with more big moments if he is to keep his spot up front.

Last season County failed to feature on the League Two goal charts, with Matty Dolan top scoring with just seven, five of them penalties, while their leader for assists was Scott Twine, who returned to Swindon in January.

"It's not a case of getting appearances, it's getting goals if I am put up front," said Collins, who made his Exiles debut against Cheltenham in the EFL Trophy in November 2017 and made his League Two debut against Crewe in August 2019.

"The last two years have been up and down, it's been a case of getting appearances, but now I am growing out of the age where they do anything for me.

"I need to do more, I need to kick on and score more goals and get more assists. Numbers now are massive.

"With the formation that we play, I am more than likely to be playing up front if I am playing. Goals are huge, assists are huge. It's statistics now and that's my main goal for the next two seasons."

It was eventually a breakthrough campaign for Collins, who also made his Wales Under-21s debut.

However, the bright prospect had to work his way into manager Michael Flynn's thoughts and hopes that experience will serve him well in 2021/22.

"It was a very up and down season for me personally," he said. "It started off brilliantly with a start against Swansea in the Carabao Cup but around Christmas time, after a few injuries, it went downhill.

"I didn't play for two or three months but that was down to just not doing enough. I started to do it in training, started to show it on the pitch and got what I wanted for the last few games of the season.

"I don't think that it was a case of working harder, it was just the little things being done. I will always put everything into my football, I won't just turn up and not be bothered or not want to be there.

"I know how I finished the season and I have to go back and do exactly the same again. It's there for me to kick on and do more."

County suffered play-off final anguish for the season time in three seasons but Collins is confident of having another crack at making it to League One.

"We know what we are capable of and have a good base to go back into the season," he said. "We know what we can do so I am excited to get back to it and get that promotion."