GWENT clubs have learnt their fixtures for a return to action in competitions between August and December.
The Welsh Rugby Union has set up the Championship Cup, Plate, Bowl and Shield competitions for the men's game and the North Wales Cup, South Wales Cup and South Wales Plate for the senior women's game.
It will mean the return of 15-a-side rugby for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of community rugby in March 2020.
The competitions will have modified laws to reduce contact at scrums and mauls while fixtures have been kept local during pool phases.
That means the Championship trio of Bedwas, Bargoed and Cross Keys will lock horns in a three-team pool, with Pontypool opting out of the tournament.
Full fixtures: HERE
WRU community director Geraint John said: "These competitions mark an important step on our Pathway to Participation.
"It's been great to see clubs back at training and enjoying some 7 and 10-a-side friendlies but clubs, players, coaches and supporters will relish the chance to play some competitive 15-a-side matches, albeit with some law modification which are necessary at this time.
"After such a long break from competitive community rugby, the key thing for us as a governing body is to see people back playing the game they love and supporting their local community clubs once again.
"Online registration for the new season opened on Monday and numbers of players along with coaches, referees and other volunteers are very encouraging which is great to see as they are all vital in getting our game back up and running.
"There are plenty of local derbies to look forward to in these pool fixtures, while there will be a national draw for the knockout phases of the men's competitions and female clubs who make it out of the pools will face opposition from across south or north Wales."
Championship fixtures
August 7: Bargoed v Bedwas
August 14: Cross Keys v Bargoed
August 28: Bedwas v Cross Keys
September 4: Bargoed v Cross Keys
September 18: Bedwas v Bargoed
September 25: Cross Keys v Bedwas
Gwent Plate groups
Pool 1: Abergavenny, Blackwood, Blaenavon, Brynmawr, Ynysddu
Pool 2: Caerleon, Caldicot, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, Hartridge
Pool 3: Monmouth, Pill Harriers, Newport HSOB, Oakdale;
Pool 4: Newbridge RFC, Pontypool United, Risca RFC, Talywain RFC
Gwent Bowl groups
Pool 1: Aberbargoed, Abertysswg Falcons, New Tredegar, Rhymney, Blackwood Stars
Pool 2: Abercarn RFC, Abertillery/Blaenau Gwent, Llanhilleth, Hafodyrynys, Fleur de Lys
Pool 3: Blaina, Nantyglo, RTB (Ebbw Vale), Garndiffaith, Tredegar Ironsides
Pool 4: Trinant, Newport Saracens, Usk, Whiteheads
Pool 5: Chepstow, New Panteg, Machen, St Julians HSOB
Gwent Shield groups
Pool 1: Crumlin, Cwmcarn United, Pontllanfraith, Brynithel, Old Tyleryan
Pool 2: Hollybush, Trefil, Markham, Tredegar
Pool 3: Rogerstone, Malpas, Bettws, Girlings
Pool 4: Abersychan Alexanders, Beaufort, Forgeside, West Mon
