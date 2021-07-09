GWENT clubs have learnt their fixtures for a return to action in competitions between August and December.

The Welsh Rugby Union has set up the Championship Cup, Plate, Bowl and Shield competitions for the men's game and the North Wales Cup, South Wales Cup and South Wales Plate for the senior women's game.

It will mean the return of 15-a-side rugby for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of community rugby in March 2020.

The competitions will have modified laws to reduce contact at scrums and mauls while fixtures have been kept local during pool phases.

That means the Championship trio of Bedwas, Bargoed and Cross Keys will lock horns in a three-team pool, with Pontypool opting out of the tournament.

WRU community director Geraint John said: "These competitions mark an important step on our Pathway to Participation.

"It's been great to see clubs back at training and enjoying some 7 and 10-a-side friendlies but clubs, players, coaches and supporters will relish the chance to play some competitive 15-a-side matches, albeit with some law modification which are necessary at this time.

"After such a long break from competitive community rugby, the key thing for us as a governing body is to see people back playing the game they love and supporting their local community clubs once again.

"Online registration for the new season opened on Monday and numbers of players along with coaches, referees and other volunteers are very encouraging which is great to see as they are all vital in getting our game back up and running.

"There are plenty of local derbies to look forward to in these pool fixtures, while there will be a national draw for the knockout phases of the men's competitions and female clubs who make it out of the pools will face opposition from across south or north Wales."

Championship fixtures

August 7: Bargoed v Bedwas

August 14: Cross Keys v Bargoed

August 28: Bedwas v Cross Keys

September 4: Bargoed v Cross Keys

September 18: Bedwas v Bargoed

September 25: Cross Keys v Bedwas

Gwent Plate groups

Pool 1: Abergavenny, Blackwood, Blaenavon, Brynmawr, Ynysddu

Pool 2: Caerleon, Caldicot, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, Hartridge

Pool 3: Monmouth, Pill Harriers, Newport HSOB, Oakdale;

Pool 4: Newbridge RFC, Pontypool United, Risca RFC, Talywain RFC

Gwent Bowl groups

Pool 1: Aberbargoed, Abertysswg Falcons, New Tredegar, Rhymney, Blackwood Stars

Pool 2: Abercarn RFC, Abertillery/Blaenau Gwent, Llanhilleth, Hafodyrynys, Fleur de Lys

Pool 3: Blaina, Nantyglo, RTB (Ebbw Vale), Garndiffaith, Tredegar Ironsides

Pool 4: Trinant, Newport Saracens, Usk, Whiteheads

Pool 5: Chepstow, New Panteg, Machen, St Julians HSOB

Gwent Shield groups

Pool 1: Crumlin, Cwmcarn United, Pontllanfraith, Brynithel, Old Tyleryan

Pool 2: Hollybush, Trefil, Markham, Tredegar

Pool 3: Rogerstone, Malpas, Bettws, Girlings

Pool 4: Abersychan Alexanders, Beaufort, Forgeside, West Mon