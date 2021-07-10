ON-TRIAL forwards Alex Fisher and Jordan Greenidge scored as Newport County AFC kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 5-1 win at Undy.

The Exiles went from Wembley to the Causeway to take on the Cymru South side in the first of five friendly encounters before the League Two opener at Oldham Athletic, although none of last season's first team regulars featured.

Manager Michael Flynn was in Undy to watch County’s next generation in action but it was an experienced professional that opened the scoring.

Targetman Fisher, who spent last season with League Two rivals Exeter City, started up front and the 31-year-old striker turned in a cross after 11 minutes.

Greenidge, who came through Stoke City’s academy, partnered him up front and he scored in similar fashion after a ball in from the right.

It was 3-0 at half-time when midfielder Jack Karadogan scored with a free-kick that went in off the left post.

Substitute Ryan Hillier prodded home after 51 minutes after Greenidge should have had a second, but the trialist soon scored the goal of the night with a thumping left-footed drive from outside the box.

Wales Under-18s international Lewys Twamley, who signed his first professional contract this summer, caught the eye with a lively display but Undy had the final say with a fine header after a corner from the right.

Experienced Ryan Taylor provided County with a physical option up front last season but he left at the end of the campaign.

Fisher, who played 45 minutes at the Causeway, started his career at Oxford United and after playing in the lower leagues in Belgium and Italy he returned to play for Mansfield, Torquay, Inverness, Motherwell, Yeovil and Exeter.

He spent two seasons with the Grecians and made 46 appearances but was used predominantly off the bench, including against County at St James Park in the run-in, and scored five goals.

Greenidge came through Stoke's academy and moved to Cypriot club Omonoia Nicosia in 2018 and then played for Spanish lower league side CD Badajoz.

County play League One Blackpool in a behind closed doors fixture on Saturday before a trip to Chippenham on Tuesday, July 20.

The Exiles head to Cinderford on Tuesday, July 27 before a final hit out against Cardiff City in the capital on Saturday, July 31.