THE Dragons' pre-season friendly against Wasps has been moved because of a fixture clash with Coventry City.
Dean Ryan's men had been meant to take on the English Premiership side in the West Midlands on Friday, September 10.
However, the Sky Blues will be facing Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena the following afternoon.
That means the Dragons will now take on Wasps on Sunday, September 12 (kick-off 2pm) to ensure the pitch is in prime condition for the Championship football fixture.
The Dragons and Wasps were meant to clash in Coventry in January but the European Champions Cup fixture got cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The English side won 24-8 at Rodney Parade in December after the hosts were forced into a glut of late changes because of an outbreak.
The Dragons kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign on the weekend of September 24 and are hoping to set up one home pre-season tune-up against English opposition.
