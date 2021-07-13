BRYMAWR Olympian Sam Cross is backing to the Team GB men's team to go one better than in Rio and bring back gold from Tokyo to prove a point to the unions.

The Welsh Rugby Union and Rugby Football Union in England disbanded their sevens programmes in the coronavirus pandemic.

That saw the stars of the game look elsewhere for employment, with many playing for clubs in the Gallagher Premiership.

The players have now regrouped as Team GB and will head to Tokyo with Cross believing it is a chance to put sevens back on the map.

"It's been a really difficult period. Obviously, the WRU got rid of their seven's team, the RFU got rid of their sevens team. Ultimately it left people out of jobs," said Ospreys back row forward Cross, who became a full Wales international thanks to his exploits in the shortened game.

"It really hindered their prep for Tokyo, people didn't know whether they would be able to go 12 months ago.

"The fact that the National Lottery have come in and funded the Team GB rugby sevens is massively important.

"I think that will really galvanise the group, with the experiences they had of not knowing and that uncertainty of not thinking they could go to a Games, now they're being brought together and funded.

"They will be out to prove a point to the unions that disbanded the rugby programme and it'd be nothing better than that than winning a gold medal and bringing sevens into the limelight again."

Cross was a part of the men's team that won silver as rugby sevens made its debut at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 and he believes his former teammates can go on to claim the title this time around.

A star player for Team GB could be Dan Norton who is the leading all-time try scorer with 354 tries in the sevens game.

"I'm going to be quite ambitious and say hopefully they go one better than we did in Rio, and they bring back a gold medal," added Cross. "I think they've got the players to achieve up, hopefully, they go get the job done.

"Dan Bibby, Tom Mitchell, both halfbacks they've got a great partnership with each other. They have obviously played with each other for a long time.

"I played with them and we went to a student Olympics together, then we went to the actual Olympics together, which is pretty cool.

"Then Dan Norton as well, obviously the try scorer. He is getting on now, but his pace does not seem to be fading. So, I am sure he will be up on the scoreboards out in Tokyo quite a bit.

"I think the medal hopes will rely on them guys performing, but I have no doubt that they will."

