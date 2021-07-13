NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn says his new recruits fit the blueprint from last season as he starts to plot moves in the loan market.

The Exiles have so far signed eight on full-time deals in a rebuilding job after last season’s League Two play-off final anguish.

Flynn has re-signed goalkeeper Joe Day after two years at Cardiff City and brought in defenders Cameron Norman (Walsall) and James Clarke (Walsall), midfielders Christopher Missilou (Swindon) and Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) and forwards Courtney Baker-Richardson (Barrow), Jermain Hylton (Ross County) and Courtney Senior (Colchester).

County lost influential figures in midfielders Joss Labadie (Walsall), Josh Sheehan (Bolton) and Liam Shephard (Salford) but the new boys have been signed to allow the club to play in the same fashion – with the manager now hoping to bring in a couple of loanees.

The Exiles made a flying start in 2020/21 with the help of Swansea defender Brandon Cooper and Swindon attacking midfielder Scott Twine, with Flynn hoping to find some more gems to supplement the core of the squad.

SIGNING: Defender James Clarke has arrived in Newport from Walsall

“So far the recruitment has gone extremely well,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new players in and we know the way that we want to play.

“We will be playing possession-based football again and have some really exciting players to do that. We will be looking at the loan market and we are close to making another signing.”

Just like against Tranmere in 2019, County suffered a play-off final loss in extra time after being denied a penalty.

In the emotion of the 1-0 Wembley loss, after a controversial Morecambe spot-kick in the second half of extra time, Flynn said he would have to consider his future.

However, the manager is back at the helm and busy at work for another crack at promotion.

Flynn, who will start a fourth campaign in the Rodney Parade hotseat after taking over for the Great Escape of 2017, said: “I haven’t recharged my batteries! I haven’t stopped!

“I’d rather we’d lost the game 3-0 and been outplayed all over the park. To lose in that manner was tough but we have had to move on.

“”It’s part of the job, we have to build a squad ready for the season and so far the boys are looking in tremendous shape.

“We have had a good start to pre-season and the new players settled in well at the training camp, which we’ve also had a couple of triallists who have fitted in well.

“It’s been a positive start. So far, so good.”

County will play a pair of behind closed doors friendlies against Swansea City this week.

A side made up primarily of academy prospects beat Undy AFC 5-1 at the Causeway on Friday night with on-trial forwards Alex Fisher and Jordan Greenidge (2) scoring along with Jack Karadogan and Ryan Hillier.

The Exiles then face Chippenham and Cinderford before their last friendly at Cardiff City Stadium.

County kick off the League Two season at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, August 7 and are set to be on the road until September because of summer work to lay a new hybrid pitch at Rodney Parade.