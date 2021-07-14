DRAGONS winger Carrick McDonough was in the stands to watch his Wales teammates close out a win against Scotland in the U20 Six Nations after recovering from a sickening second-half injury.

The 19-year-old from Oakdale suffered a heavy fall onto the Cardiff Arms Park pitch after attempting to claim an up and under in the 41st minute.

The rapid winger, a Welsh sprint champion in his youth, received treatment for seven minutes after medics had rushed onto the field before he was taken off on a buggy.

However, McDonough was given the all-clear to return to the stands and was pictured by television cameras being greeted by his relieved family in the capital.

Great to see that Wales back Carrick McDonough who was stretchered off after being knocked out in the first-half has recovered.



The speedster helped Wales lead 19-17 against the Scots at half-time and they then battled to a 32-24 victory despite a red card for Harri Deaves with just over half an hour left.

Scotland took the lead through a Cameron Scott penalty in the fourth minute but Wales swiftly responded with a try by lock Christ Tshiunza from close range that Sam Costelow converted.

The visitors bounced back with a converted try by hooker Patrick Harrison but Ioan Cunningham’s young guns got their noses back in front when centre Joe Hawkins crashed over for a 14-10 lead.

The lead swung back to the Scots when Michael Gray went over only for prop Cameron Jones to smash over for a 19-17 lead at the break.

Wales suffered a nightmare start to the second half with McDonough stretchered off and then Deaves was shown red in the 47th minute after making contact with the eye area of an opponent when attempting to jackal.

Scotland have a five-point lead when number eight Ben Muncaster went over from close range for a try that Scott converted.

However, Wales showed tremendous spirit to take the victory with Dragons full-back Morgan Richards winning a penalty try when tackled high going for the line.

Wales led 26-24 and a mixture of resolute defence and the right boot of Costelow earned a battling win.

Cunningham’s side started the tournament with a win against Italy and finished it with a flourish to take fourth place.

England beat the Italians in the first part of the triple-header to secure a grand slam.