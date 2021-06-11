NEWPORT County AFC have re-signed goalkeeper Joe Day from Cardiff City on a three-year contract, with boss Michael Flynn declaring it as a “statement of intent”.

The Exiles have brought the 30-year-old back to Rodney Parade after he was released by the Bluebirds.

Day earned the move to the Championship thanks to his exploits with County after arriving from Peterborough, initially on loan, in 2014.

He racked up 243 appearances, the last of them the agonising League Two play/off final lost to Tranmere in 2019.

Day returns to a squad feeling that pain again after suffering the same fate again Morecambe last month.

The ‘keeper hopes he will be able to help them take the next step in their promotion bid.

“It feels great to be back after the time that I spent with the club before. I have enjoyed some of the best memories of my career here and I’m looking forward to creating some more now over the next few seasons,” he said.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about coming back here and I’m just really glad that the opportunity has come about. I know the expectations of the club now, so hopefully I can make a positive impact.”

Day made two Cardiff appearances at the start of 2019/20 but moved to AFC Wimbledon on loan in the January window.

The stopper spent the second half of last season on loan at League One Bristol Rovers, making 20 outings for the relegated Gas.

Manager Flynn said: “I think the resigning of Joe is a statement of intent from the football club and it shows what we’re trying to do ahead of the new season.

“He’s already enjoyed so many great memories at Rodney Parade and was a key player for us when I took charge in 2017.

“I am sure he learnt a lot during his time away over the last few seasons, so hopefully he can use that experience to help us get to the next level.”

The return of Day means that Flynn will once again have competition for starts in goal.

Nick Townsend earned a two-year contract extension thanks to a fine campaign but lost his place to Tom King for the run-in.

Uncapped King, who missed out on the Wales squad for Euro 2020, left County after the late Wembley anguish.

The Exiles started their rebuild with the signing of versatile defender Cameron Norman from Walsall and are in negotiations with a number of key figures to extend stays at Rodney Parade.

Deals have been offered to Joss Labadie, Lewis Collins, Liam Shephard, Mickey Demetriou and Ryan Haynes.

The club have also been "in dialogue" with Aaron Lewis, Kevin Ellison, Robbie Willmott and Tristan Abrahams.