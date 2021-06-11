BRIGHT prospect Lewis Collins intends to kick on at Newport County AFC after signing a two-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old was a key part of the Exiles’ promotion push that ended in a controversial defeat to Morecambe in the League Two play-off final.

Collins started at Wembley after joining forces up front with Padraig Amond to great effect in the run-in.

The youngster, who was a teenager until the play-offs, impressed with his energy and work rate and scored his first senior goal against Scunthorpe before striking against Forest Green Rovers in the semi-finals.

Collins, whose older brother Aaron came through the ranks at County and is now leading the line for Forest Green, will continue his development with the Exiles over the next two campaigns.

The Wales Under-21 international said: “I’m buzzing to be extending my stay here. We finished on a sour note at the end of last season, but we all know what we’re capable of and we’ve got a good foundation to build on heading into the season.

“I’m excited to get back to it and we’ll be looking to secure promotion.

“I got what I wanted at the end of last season and I thought I did a good job, so I’d like to think this contract is a reward for me - but it’s also there for me to kick on now and do more.

“The aim for me is to score more goals and if I’m put up front to do that, then I need to do the job.”

Collins finished the season up front but is also comfortable out wide and behind the strikers.

The youngster made eight starts on the spin at the end of the campaign and there is plenty more to come with experience as he improves his final ball and finishing.

“I’m delighted for Lewis because this new deal is a reward for his hard work throughout last season," said manager Michael Flynn.

I think he showed everyone what he could with his performances, and he finished the season strongly.

"He has been a pleasure to work with since stepping up to the first team from the academy, so I’m very pleased that he has decided to commit his future to the football club.”

Collins started last season as a starter in the Carabao Cup win against Swansea City but was a fringe figure until the final months of the season.

That came after he realised the need to up his efforts in training to earn the faith of Flynn.